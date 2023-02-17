Brown Advisory Inc. Has $33.20 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,692 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $33,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 70.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 583,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 43.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 580,225 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

