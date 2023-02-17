Brown Advisory Inc. Has $35.56 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $35,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.87.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Albany International Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Stories

