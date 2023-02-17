Brown Advisory Inc. Has $36.91 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,112 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.68% of Vista Outdoor worth $36,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.2 %

VSTO opened at $27.96 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.