Brown Advisory Inc. Has $41.16 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $41,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after acquiring an additional 913,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 880,486 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,969,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

KO opened at $59.22 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

