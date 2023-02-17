Brown Advisory Inc. Has $48.70 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.15% of Federal Signal worth $48,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 114.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.