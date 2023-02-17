Brown Advisory Inc. Has $53.22 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,180,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 413,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $53,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 76.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,139,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 926,226 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 90.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 552,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 263,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 77,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

