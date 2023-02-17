Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $51,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.



