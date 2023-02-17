Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $34,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% during the third quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $364.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

