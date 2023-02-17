Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 960 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $43,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $170.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

