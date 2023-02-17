Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Up 13.9% in January

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 32.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,868 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 590,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,429. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

