Bruce Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $400,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, January 14th, Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $54,460.14.

Morphic Trading Down 0.6 %

MORF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $39.71. 314,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.26. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $45.35.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Morphic by 1,253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading

