Bruce Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $400,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, January 14th, Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $54,460.14.
Morphic Trading Down 0.6 %
MORF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $39.71. 314,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.26. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $45.35.
Institutional Trading of Morphic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MORF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morphic (MORF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.