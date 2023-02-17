Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,290 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.17% of Bunge worth $21,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

