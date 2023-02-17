Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 440.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl stock remained flat at $37.00 during trading hours on Friday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

