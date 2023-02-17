Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.10

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.59 ($0.07). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 5.24 ($0.06), with a volume of 8,965,177 shares traded.

Bushveld Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.10. The firm has a market cap of £67.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, and chemical sectors. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

