BWS Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Garrett Motion in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Garrett Motion’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Garrett Motion Stock Performance
Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $534.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garrett Motion (GTX)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.