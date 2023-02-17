BWS Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Garrett Motion in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Garrett Motion’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $534.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 8,744.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 40,820 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 559,674 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

