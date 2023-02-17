Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) PT Raised to $18.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ CABA opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

