Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $98.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Up 0.7 %

Cabot stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Cabot by 139.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Cabot by 81.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.