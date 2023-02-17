Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $79.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cabot has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 1,005.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cabot by 81.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

