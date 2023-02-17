Cadence Bank Acquires New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 5.9 %

HST stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

