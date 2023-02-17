Cadence Bank Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

