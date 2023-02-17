Cadence Bank Acquires New Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,020,000 after buying an additional 581,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,807,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 424,672 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

