Cadence Bank Acquires New Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 86,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

