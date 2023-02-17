Cadence Bank Acquires New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,243,506 shares of company stock valued at $98,019,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $370.20 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

