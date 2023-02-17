Cadence Bank Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

