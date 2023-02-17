Cadence Bank Buys New Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 169.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,070,450.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.06%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

