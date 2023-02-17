Cadence Bank Buys New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MET opened at $72.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.