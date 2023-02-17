Cadence Bank Buys Shares of 8,918 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UGI by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

