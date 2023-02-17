Cadence Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 151,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 144,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

