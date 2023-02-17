Cadence Bank Invests $274,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,210,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $299.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

