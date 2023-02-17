Cadence Bank Invests $274,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Price Performance
Shares of PSA stock opened at $299.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76.
Public Storage Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
