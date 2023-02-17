Cadence Bank Invests $343,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 5.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

