Cadence Bank Invests $364,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,918,000 after acquiring an additional 896,144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

