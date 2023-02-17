Cadence Bank Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $198,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $212,918,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

MDT opened at $84.20 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.