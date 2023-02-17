Cadence Bank Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

