Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO Sells $788,126.84 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

