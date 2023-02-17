Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 212,374 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 3.2 %

About Caesars Entertainment

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $52.18. 3,059,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,162. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $87.43.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.