Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $327-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.10 million.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMBM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 225,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,238. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $580.44 million, a PE ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,866.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $308,200 in the last 90 days. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

