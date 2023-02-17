Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.95

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.85. Canaan shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 2,483,393 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Canaan Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.25.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Canaan had a return on equity of 54.70% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $137.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Canaan by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Canaan by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 533,396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Canaan by 31,721.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Canaan by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 415,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 267,187 shares during the period. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

