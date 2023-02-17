Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$5.50

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Karora Resources to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

TSE:KRR opened at C$4.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$749.52 million, a PE ratio of 144.33 and a beta of 0.83. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.38 and a 1-year high of C$7.55.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

