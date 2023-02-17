Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.65

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 2192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.1917 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

