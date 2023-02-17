Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$73.43 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.99.

TSE:CM traded down C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$62.12. 1,160,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,513. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$82.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

