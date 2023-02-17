Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$203.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTC.A. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$196.00 target price (up from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.22.

TSE CTC.A traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$173.43. 152,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$153.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$154.69. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$139.24 and a twelve month high of C$195.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

