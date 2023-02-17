Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Sold by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,107 shares during the quarter. Cano Health makes up 0.5% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CANO. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cano Health by 215.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cano Health by 295.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,529,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 1,142,187 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Price Performance

NYSE CANO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,271. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cano Health Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

