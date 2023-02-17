Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $172.29

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €172.29 ($185.26) and traded as high as €187.10 ($201.18). Capgemini shares last traded at €184.95 ($198.87), with a volume of 360,538 shares trading hands.
Capgemini Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €169.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €172.40.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
Further Reading
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.