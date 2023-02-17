Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.49

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.49 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 55.80 ($0.68). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 55.20 ($0.67), with a volume of 3,061 shares changing hands.

Capital & Regional Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.52. The firm has a market cap of £101.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

