Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.13.

CPRI stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.23. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. Capri’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Capri by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Capri by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Capri by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

