Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.13.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $50.39 on Monday. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.