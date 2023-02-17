CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CapStar Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 36,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,710. The stock has a market cap of $387.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.86. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.