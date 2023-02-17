Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $505.08 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and $505.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.54 or 0.06975289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00079942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00057878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00027905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,635,498,948 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Cardano?Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain that’s designed to be flexible, sustainable, and scalable. It supports smart contracts, allowing for the creation of decentralized applications (dApps), tokens, and more on its network.The Cardano network aims to be the most environmentally sustainable blockchain platform through the use of its Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism called Ouroboros, which allows ADA token holders to help validate transactions by “delegating” their tokens to staking pools run by validators.The blockchain is divided into the Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL), which contains the accounts and balances and is where the Ouruboros consensus mechanism validates transactions, and the Cardano Computing Layer (CCL), which is where the computations for decentralized applications built on top of Cardano are run.Who Created Cardano?The Cardano network was launched in September 2017 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood, without support for smart contracts. These were rolled out later on through the Alonzo hard fork.The network was launched using a consensus mechanism, Ouroboros, that’s based on peer-reviewed research by a team of cryptographers from several institutions, including the University of Edinburgh and Tokyo University.Cardano is now maintained by three separate organizations and by its community. The organizations behind Cardano include the Cardano Foundation, which is a non-profit organization supervising the network’s development, Input Output Global, and Emurgo, which encourages Cardano adoption.The network is developed through a series of eras named after notable figures. The network’s current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while its final era Voltaire will bring voting and treasury management to the blockchain.What is ADA?ADA is the native token of the Cardano blockchain, akin to ETH on the Ethereum network. It’s used to pay for transaction fees on the network and can be used for governance or to earn rewards by participating in the network’s Proof-of-Stake consensus.ADA is named after Augusta Ada King, Countess of Lovelace, who is often referred to as the first computer programmer.Cardano’s Voltaire era will bring voting and treasury management to the network, which will allow ADA token holders to vote on the project’s future direction, in a way similar to the one owners of decentralized autonomous organizations’ (DAOs) governance tokens vote on proposals.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.