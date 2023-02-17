Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $505.08 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and $505.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.54 or 0.06975289 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00079942 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00027854 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00057878 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009959 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00027905 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001112 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,635,498,948 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.