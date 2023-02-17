Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.37 and last traded at $97.50. 21 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGJTF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

